Families are invited to participate in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Storytime at the Central Citizens’ Library.
It will be at 6:30 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m. March 13.
This event is for families with children birth to Preschool age. Participants will enjoy outer space themed books, games, crafts and educational information for parents. They will also have a Graduation Ceremony for the kids who have reached 1,000 books!
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program encourages families to read to children to prepare them for Kindergarten. Each family will receive a packet at registration. Registration is available at any time in the library. The registration packet will include an explanation of the program, reading log, and a fun prize for the child. Once a family has signed up for the program it is up to parents to keep track of the reading log and return it to the library when the child has completed each goal. Each goal will consist of 100 books read. Upon reaching each goal the family will receive a prize, the next reading log and goal. There is no time limit for a family to complete each goal, or to complete the program, although it is encouraged that the program be completed by the time the child has reached age six. This program is supported through grant funds received through the Community Foundation of Kankakee and Iroquois.
To register, for more information, or to see what other programs we have to offer visit www.ccld.org, email sschoon@cusd4.org or call 815-694-2800.