Angelo Lekkas will take the helm of the Iroquois West school district in July.
The District 10 Board of Education hired him at this month’s meeting to take the superintendent’s position that Robert Bagby has been filling in temporarily after Linda Dvorak’s retirement at the end of last school year.
Lekkas is currently the principal at Genoa-Kingston High School.
“I am looking forward to getting to know and work with our students, families, staff and becoming part of the community,” he said.
He had several positions within school systems, but this will be his first role as superintendent.
“I taught my first three years at the middle school level in Wood Dale and Cicero. I then taught six years at Rochelle Township High School. For the past 19 years, I have been a principal at Genoa-Kingston CUSD at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.”
He said he was inspired by teachers, and those teachers helped form the path he’s following today.
“Growing up, I was inspired by many of my teachers. I continue to be inspired by the teachers I work with today.”
Lekkas said he’s looking forward to working with the staff and board of District 10.
“My goals as a member of Iroquois West CUSD 10 are to help facilitate continued growth and excellence in the areas we currently excel. Additionally, I look forward to working with the community, families, students, staff, administrators, and school board to target specific areas for improvement.”
Lekkas is married and has three grown sons. His hobbies, he said, are playing guitar and riding motorcycles.