Last Saturday, Feb. 29, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society presented “Leap Into the Past” at the Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka. The program included four member-presenters who talked about the tools available to those who research their family lineage.
The first presenter was Mary Buhr, who serves as president of the ICGS. She spoke about how to use ancestry.com and familysearch.org. Both tools are very popular with researchers and she explained the fine points of each website. Ancestry.com is a “cost” service but they offer lots of specials, especially around the holidays, so family researchers should watch for those.
Buhr explained some of the images used on the websites and how lots of information can be opened up and a lot of it can be printed. She suggested when printing from ancestry.com to always choose to print the index – and it’s best if the index is printed on the back of the image you want to print. That way, when you file the image, you will always know where you got the image and how to go back to re-access the information. She then explained a lot of the tricks to printing images,such as printing a zoomed area to get only the area of information you want.
When using family research websites, Buhr urged researchers to “stay focused.” There is so much information it is easy to get distracted by other information which may not be pertinent to your search.
Even with ancestry research sites available, the ICGS finds it is becoming more and more dependent upon obituaries and death certificates in providing and keeping information locally. The reason is because many people are now being cremated and a lot of them are not having headstones placed in cemeteries. Also, with there being a charge to print obits, people are opting to put less and less information into an obituary in order to save money.
The next presenter was Deb LaFine-Rhoads who talked about “Rootsmagic 8 – What’s New.” Rootsmagic is a very popular research program used by family researchers. Rootsmagic 8 has been touted for quite some time but there is still no release date for the updated program. Those who have purchased Rootsmagic 7 will get the automatic update to the new version when it’s available.
Rootsmagic 8 will be more compatible with Apple and it will now require fewer clicks to use its features. The new menu will be located on the left side of the screen and among the “People” categories (which are Pedigree, Family, Descendant and Person View) will be Couples View. There will be an address bar which researchers can search from, and also new will be the “sharable drive versus the old CD” mode. This means the program and its information can be shared using a flash drive or such, instead of a compact disc.
With the old Rootsmagic program, the “People” screen featured birth, marriage and death sections, but the new version will feature the births and deaths of children, and siblings and parents. Especially nice is the fact all editing can be done from that screen – users don’t have to back to the start screen and open the other person, then having to back and forth. Events will be able to be edited without having to close a screen and some of the windows can be clicked on and moved, without having to close them down and re-open them later.
LaFine-Rhoads impressed upon participants of the program the ease-of-use for Rootsmagic 8 will be welcome updates to family tree researchers.
Mary Tilstra, who serves as membership chairman of the ICGS and is the registrar for the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, talked about the use of sarpatriots.sar.org. She said not a lot of information is put online by the Sons of the American Revolution organization, but they have improved over the past several years. The SAR site may be a useful tool for someone who wants to join an SAR or DAR chapter, but the information may be sparse. The websites may be useful to someone who wants to find out if they had ancestors who participated in the American Revolution in order to become members.
The website of dar.org has a GRS (Genealogical Research Search) tool which may be helpful in finding connections between ancestors and the American Revolution.
The final presenter was Ginny Lee, who is the ICGS’ recording secretary. She spoke about findagrave.com and talked about the benefits of using this site. First and foremost, the website is free to use and, for the most part, there are a lot of photos of headstones. This site may be beneficial as a headstone often times lists a marriage date and some list the names of children born into the union.
Lee emphasized for users of this site to be as specific as possible when using the name and to start with just the basics. As researchers go through more photos of headstones, a lof of information can be found on other family members.
Lee encourages anyone who wants to learn about genealogy to come to the museum and visis the ICGS office. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the group offers One-on-One programs throughout the year, which are valuable to not just seasoned family researchers but very helpful to the beginner. The ICGS is a non-profit group which dedicates itself to storing and categorizing information from throughout the county for family tree researchers to use.
The ICGS has the following tools for family research: A collection of more than 70,000 obituaries from the 1800’s to the present; probate and estate records on microfilm, along with courthouse cases and Iroquois County newspapers; every cemetery in the county has been inventoried and is on file, with these records updated yearly; books of early land and property records, along with marriage application books; tax records, maps and so much more.
If you are interested in getting started on researching your family tree, the ICGS is a great place to start. With their seasoned research members, getting started could not be easier. For more information, call the ICGS at 815-432-3730 and set up a time to go in and learn more about researching your family. You can also send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com or visit the website of www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org.