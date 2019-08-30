The Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats are starting its second season as eight-man football champs on the right foot.
The team beat Lake Forest Academy’s Caxys 64-32.
“Our guys came out,” said MCP Head Coach Clint Schwartz. “We have a great team.”
Last year the Bearcats came upon the Caxys twice in the regular season, with the second game a loss for the Bearcats.
In last night’s home opener the Bearcats scored in its first possession of the game.
The Bearcats’ second touchdown came in its second possession of the game, after Rudy King recovered a LFA fumble at the nine-yard line. This recovery led to Penn Stoller taking the ball 90 yards into the end zone.
After the extra points it was 14-0 Bearcats. About a minute later the Bearcats again got the ball back at its own 46-yard line. Three plays later Angel Salinas carried the ball 54 yards for another touchdown.
After the extra points it was 22-0 to end the quarter.
The Caxys quarterback, Joseph Kotlarz, opened up the quarter with a six-yard touchdown.
MCP made a fumble at halfway through the quarter, but it made up for it later when Tanner Garrison intercepted a LFA pass at its 47-yard line. The next play had Stoller taking the ball 53 yards for another touchdown and Rudy King earned the extra point.
The Bearcats ended the half ahead 44-24.
The half opened with a fumble from both the Bearcats and the Caxys within the first two minutes. The Caxys fumbled led to a Bearcat touchdown, 52-24.
Jared Woodby had an interception in the third quarter, and the Bearcats eventually scored on the possession.
With 5:35 on the clock in the third quarter, it was decided to let the clock run.
At the end of the third quarter the score was 64-32, and it remained this through the end of the game.
Schwartz said the game was a balanced game with no one player controlling the stats board.
What’s even better, he said several of those who played in the night’s game had their first varsity experience.