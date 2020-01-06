The Woodworth Kountry Klovers had their fifth meeting on Jan. 5.
During the meeting they discussed buying a banner to advertise at the fair and donating a tree in the memory of Marvin Perzee. They also decided to not have a February meeting due to conflicts with the Super Bowl. The Talks and Demos Frenzy took place after the meeting.
The Cloverbuds, who had joined the older kids for the meeting, brought in something special and had a little show and tell time in front of the older members of the club. Then the older kids took turns either giving a demonstration or telling about an experience or something else.
Speaking is just one of the valuable skills you can learn through 4-H. You can join any time to learn other skills you will use throughout your life.
For more information contact Julie Lange at 815-471-2626.