The Woodworth Kountry Klovers had their first meeting of the new year Sept. 15. They started off with a meeting and then had officer elections.
After the ballots were tallied, Gracie Schleef was elected as the new president of the club. The new vice president was Hannah Kollman, while Chloe Wagner became the new secretary. Ashyton Hurliman was elected treasurer, and the new reporter of the club was Aubrey Wagner. Ben Schleef was elected as the alternate officer, who fills in for any missing officer during a meeting.
The Cloverbuds also met and learned the basics of 4-H and the 4-H pledge. They had fun doing Ag Bingo, an Ag Mag Search, a September themed coloring page, and a popsicle flower craft. Our next meeting will be on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.
We will have a bonfire held at leader Julie Ahlden’s house. The doors are always open for newcomers big and small! If you are interested in learning more about our club, contact Julie Lange at 815-471-2626.