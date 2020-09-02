Iroquois Memorial Hospital will offer its Know Your Numbers Lab Fair Sept. 14-19. Each day offers a blood panel with health screenings for a nominal fee, plus additional screenings will be available. The fair is 7-10 a.m. each day and takes place in the lobby of IMH, 200 Fairman Ave., Watseka. No appointments are necessary and you don’t have to be affiliated with the hospital, or any of its clinics or doctors; however.
A blood panel health screening includes : Lipid panel (cholesterol, triglyceride, HDL), complete blood count with automated differential, and comprehensive chemistry panel including: ALT, AST, albumin, alkaline phosphate, bilirubin, calcium, chloride, creatinine, glucose (blood sugar), sodium potassium, total protein, and urea nitrogen (BUN). A 10-12 hour fasting is recommended for the most accurate results for the blood panel.
Additional screenings are available for set fees, and those are: Ferritin, thyroid profile (T4, T-uptake) and TSH; PSA screenings, which are reommended for men over age 50; glycohemoglobin (hgb A, C), for those already diagnosed as diabetics; vitamin D, and Hepatitis C, which is recommended for those born between 1945-65.
Registration can be done at outpatient registration in the IMH lobby. No physician order is needed, no insurance claims are filed, and payment of cash, check or most major credit cards are to be made at time of registration. All test results will be mailed directly to the patient and can be faxed to the registered health care provider.
For more information, check the Facebook page (Iroquois Memorial Hospital); call Mary Kay Lavicka, Outreach Director, at 815-432-7960; or send an email to marykay.lavicka@imhrh.org.