The current student of the week in Jody Munsterman’s classroom at Crescent City Grade School is Emma Pearl Klopp. She is the daughter of Jason and Carrie Klopp, and she has a brother Zach in 7th grade. Her Dad is employed at CSL Behring and her mother works as a warehouse supervisor for the same company. The family includes three dogs: Abby, a beagle; Miley, a lemon beagle; and Zoe, a yellow lab.
Until recently, Emma spent many years taking horseback riding lessons, but she recently has shifted toward playing softball and she’s hoping she makes the cut on a traveling team. She enjoys volleyball and basketball, plus spending time with her friends: Ava, who took horseback riding lessons from the same trainer and who was a competitor on the field but still a good friend; and classmates Ellie Rabe, Kendal Hamilton, Emma Merrill and Skyler Norder.
She knows education is important because “you might not have a job and then you won’t make money” if you don’t get a good education. She likes that CCGS is just one of a couple schools who have continued the tradition of 8th grade graduation and she likes the idea of getting dressed up for the event.
Asked about fourth grade, she said she’s glad “that we get to do lots of arts and crafts. Mrs. M reads us a book and we can color while she reads.” The one thing she thinks that would improve 4th grade is “maybe we could have more games, more free time.” And she does look forward to middle school next year as “I’m good at math and I like to be pushed to do more. The teachers are nice to you, too.” The one thing she’s learned this year is “never forget a math lesson because if you do, you can be in trouble. Don’t forget what you’ve learned before long breaks because that stuff is super important.”
She thinks she’ll eventually attend Watseka Community High School so she can play trumpet in the band. Later she hopes to attend a college with a softball team and eventually she’d like to be a softball coach. She hopes she can “coach at a college or university – if I’m good enough.”
Looking 20 years into the future, she figures “I’ll have a job, probably be married and have a house. I always wanted to live in a country area where it’s not so noisy.” If she could live anywhere, it would be “Florida because I don’t really like cold winters.”
She credits Mom for being her biggest inspiration “because she encourages me to do well at my softball games and practices.” She thinks she is the luckiest person in the world because her parents “give me stuff like toys even though they don’t have to.”
She recently celebrated her birthday and her idea of the “perfect” birthday would be to “take my whole entire class, including the teacher, to Shedd Aquarium. I went there before but I was a baby and don’t remember it.” Her favorite cake was the one her Grandma Karen (Klopp, Kankakee) made for her recent birthday – it was a vanilla cake with different colors on the inside. Her favorite ice cream is vanilla with chocolate syrup. So far, her most special birthday gift is one she received last year: I remember getting the American Girl Doll horse trailer. I already had the horse and doll.” The only time she had a gift on her Christmas list she really wanted was last year when she wanted a lava lamp but didn’t get it.
Her pet peeve is something that “happens every day with the two boys (classmates) – they won’t stop talking in class!”
To improve the school she would “have longer lunch so we’d have more time to eat all of our lunch.” She thinks Crescent City could be improved with “more parks, a water park and a bike ramp park.” Her suggestion to improve the world is the same thing she would talk about on national television: “Take care of the environment and stop killing animals that are going extinct.”
Her idea of the perfect day would be to “go shopping for toys and a new bedspread. I want a unicorn one, not a striped one. And I’d keep on shopping at a mall – a very busy mall.”
Her life philosophy is based on a saying hanging in her home – “it says the things you should do, like smile, give hugs, do what your parents tell you to do … stuff like that.”
Recently, Emma and her classmates finished a study on US presidents. Her subject was Abraham Lincoln and she believes him to be the best US President so far because “he ended slavery.” Right now she really wants Mike Bloomberg as president, but it’s a job she would never want because “it is way too hard and you have to sign a lot of papers.” If she were to serve as president, though, she would “help homeless people – they deserve tiny houses that aren’t so expensive. If kids are sick, I’d get them more help if their parents don’t have a lot of money.”
The movie character she best associates with is Harry Potter “because he’s smart, I’m smart and I love the Harry Potter movies. I’ve watched all the movies!” The Harry Potter movies are her favorite. Her favorite TV character is “Super Girl” and that’s who she would want to be as a super hero and she’d use her laser eyes and invisibility to save people.
Her lucky number is 12 because “that was my brother’s number in traveling soccer and my number when I was playing softball.” Her list of favorites includes the orange, corn-on-the-cob, Hooter’s, macaroni and cheese, Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs, pink and purple, dogs, author Richard Peck, and clothing from Justice. Christmas is her favorite holiday, she loves “Spongebob Squarepants,” recess is her favorite subject, and her favorite series of books are “Owl Diaries.” Her favorite song is “Don’t Throw Out My Legos” by AJR, and her favorite teachers are Mrs. (Heather) Johnson, Mrs. (Stephanie) Rippe, Mrs. (Kristin Zack) Marquis and Mrs. Munsterman.
Her favorite toy as a child was “my stuffed animal called Moo-Moo (a cow). I got it when I was a baby and I still have it.” Other family members who are special to her are Papa Bill Klopp, Kankakee, because “he lets me build stuff with him,” and Uncle Tim, a police officer, and Aunt Taylor, who put together a giant Star Wars Lego kit. If she could switch places with anyone, it would be “Grandma (Karen Klopp) because she gets to babysit my cousin (Kinzie, 3-1/2, daughter of Tim and Taylor).”
She likes growing up in an age of lots of technology and her favorite thing is “the keyless car. My Mom said if she gets a new car I get her old one (if I’m old enough).” The one thing she wants but can’t have yet is “a phone. I would SnapChat my friends. I have to be 12 to get one. Zach got a phone on Mother’s Day – you’re supposed to give something to your Mom, not get something from her.”
Her most memorable school-time moment “was when Kendal (Hamilton) fell down. Ellie (Rabe) was sick that day and she was at home looking out the window with her binoculars and she saw Kendal fall down.” To her, the dumbest rule she’s ever heard of is “no talking in class! We have to be able to talk in groups and to our classmates, especially if something’s funny.”
Emma was given the scenario that she is sitting in class and starts to daydream. What is she daydreaming about? “There being no boys (in the classroom) and it would be peaceful. We’d have ice cream for lunch.” If someone gave her a giant box of Legos she’d build “a giant Harry Potter castle.” When talking about Easter, she said, “Last year the Easter Bunny gave me Legos and Peeps – Peeps are my favorite.” This year she hopes to get “Peeps and maybe a Harry Potter Lego set.”
There are just two things on Emma’s bucket list: “I want to go to California and I want to go to Germany to see the Klopp castle. I have a friend there (Sara Hartung).”
Mrs. Munsterman said this about Emma: “She is a kind girl in class. She is nice to her classmates and exhibits a very friendly and conscientious attitude. She works hard in class and uses her time wisely. I admire the support Emma has for her older brother concerning his hockey games. Emma glows when she tells me about her family and the time they spend together, enjoying the special sporting events involving both Emma and brother Zach. I envision Emma working in a future career such as social work, teaching or advocating for a specific cause. Emma is kind-hearted, as well as practical, and knows right from wrong!”