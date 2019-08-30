Local farmers were praised Wednesday for the work they do to feed the world.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger was the guest speaker at the annual Ag Appreciation Day hosted by First Trust and Savings Bank in Watseka. The event included a number of farm implements and other equipment displayed, while attendees were treated to dinner under a tent in the bank parking lot.
Kinzinger was the first of two speakers to address the audience.
“I wanted to talk about the state of agriculture, which is important to all of us,” he said.
“You guys in the agricultural community are on the very front lines of a trade war,” he said. “I think it’s important to keep that in mind. Most people in this country don’t know farming. Think about people who are in Chicago, or maybe grew up in Washington, DC, or suburbs. To them the ag community is something they can read about or see on TV or think about in the old days of farming.
“So when you hear about in the community…you talk about the price of corn or the price of soy and the difficulty of tariffs and they retaliate against us, sometimes it seems faceless. There’s people we don’t know. Sometimes putting a human face on that is difficult.
“So what I try to tell people when we talk about issues of the economy, or tariffs or the situation we find ourselves in, is if you know a farmer - first off if you don’t know a farmer, meet one - secondly, if you know one, thank them. Because you are truly bearing the brunt of the retaliatory action by the Chinese.”
Kinzinger got some applause from the audience when he said that President Donald Trump is doing the right thing “by taking on China and it should have been done 20 years ago.”
He said if it were him he would try to be opening more markets for export, including entering the Trans Pacific Partnership to add a better markets for U.S. goods.
“We have to stand for the United States of America,” he said.
“They (China) are trying to make it hurt right here and it does hurt,” he said. “But we are not playing on a level playing field, not just in trade, we’re not playing on a level playing field in terms of the economy.
“You and I believe in a free market,” he said. “We believe in the benefits of a free market. We’ve seen it. The thing that has gotten rid of the most poverty in the last 20 years is not a food program. It’s not the United Nations. It’s the introduction of a free market to the continent of Africa. It’s pulled millions of people out of poverty as they have learned how to be entrepreneurs and how to make a better economy and better world for themselves.
“With that said, the Chinese have tools that the United States of America doesn’t,” he said. “They can devalue their currency to offset tariffs. They can also quit given money to certain parts of the government, including social welfare areas, in order to subsidize companies that are being hit by tariffs because they are trying to outlast the United States.”
“What do we have to our advantage? Our admission that there is a trade imbalance which means there are more tariffs on them than on us. We also have a much stronger economy right now than China has. If you look what’s going on in Hong Kong, for instance, don’t underestimate the impact that will have long term on the Chinese economy. The other thing we have is that we actually believe in the mission of our country and we believe in a free market.”
Kinzinger said he wishes he could say that the trade war is going to end soon, but he doesn’t know that it will. He said he believes the Chinese government is waiting to see if Trump is going to be reelected.
“While it may not be overly encouraging to tell you that, I want to tell you that I recognize, and I told this to the President directly and I tell it to anybody I talk to, that you guys are taking one and fielding pain on behalf of the United States of America. We appreciate you doing that. It may not be something that makes you feel better but we understand.
“Now, we need to open your markets,” he said, noting that it is important to make sure that the central Illinois farms stay around.
Kinzinger noted that in his nine years in Congress, and that he often asks “what is it I’m doing and why?
“Why does it matter, for instance, what the tax rates are? Why does it matter that we have a good economy? Is it just because we want to have nicer clothes? Maybe. But it also could be for something deeper.
“I think about billions of years ago, when God came up with this idea of Earth and humanity, and He kind of saw all of history from beginning to end, because He is outside of time and He could see everything that is going to happen, and He knew that unfortunately man was going to be fallen, and He knew in a fallen world men and women were going to mistreat each other.
“I don’t pretend to know His mind and the only thing He reveals is what He reveals to us personally and in the Bible, but I can see Him seeing this whole world and knowing that we were going to mistreat each other and saying ‘I have to create a nation that gets it right so that other people can learn from the example’.
“I’m not being dramatic when I say that and I’m not trying to give you a flowery speech. And in the funniest sense of humor of all He says ‘I’m going to take a land and I’m going to bring people from every part of the world to that land, from every different religion, every different language, every different race, I’m going to pull people from everywhere’. The funny thing is you would think that would be the one country that could never get governing itself right. It’s the one country that did.”
He said while democracy and self governing have been around for a long time, “I think there is no doubt that it was perfected by the United States of America. Even in a low moment where we are at today, where we can barely talk to each other, we still can represent the people. I think we will come out of this and I think we will come out stronger for it. Hopefully soon. “
He said if a person would go to another country and ask what the mission of their country is, he thinks people wouldn’t know.
“I think if you ask an American, what’s the mission of the United States of American, something inside that stirs a lot deeper, and we kind of know, whether it was bred in us or blessed in us or whatever it was, we know that our purpose was something deeper than just to build roads. I wouldn’t do this job if I thought my job was just to build a road. It’s got to be something deeper.
“So I think the mission of this country is to be an example of self governance to billions of people outside our borders that are desperate for a taste of what we have and that can look at us as an example of how to be.”
He said the United States understands it’s mission and does it.
People are not treating each other well in today’s world. “We are teaching our children by our rhetoric in politics and everywhere, and everybody’s to blame for this.”
He said when he was young he learned about how to debate, the Pledge of Allegiance and what the country was.
“Instead, what kids are learning today is how to argue, how to hate, how to call names, how go on social media, scream out in the darkness their worst fears and then we wonder what’s happening to our kids nowadays.
“This is not to chide any of you. This is Watseka, Illinois, it’s like the nicest place ever,” he said. “But it’s to say when you’re in conversation with your friends and stuff, understand, that everything we say has an impact to what kind of a legacy we leave.”
He said people need to learn to respect each other. “I believe that this country is worth the sacrifice of once again learning how to talk to each other, and I believe that rural America is going to lead the way on that,” he said. “I don’t care if you believe in my version of God, that’s a different conversation. What I do care about is that we are teaching kids nowadays that there is a higher power and there’s something you have to be accountable for. That we recognize when families are broken, we are creating a whole new generation of kids that are broken.”
He said, “And if somebody walks in and they decide to do a mass shooting, yeah, we can debate gun issues, but something is broken in a child’s heart. When they make a decision to take a gun out and indiscriminately kill 30 people because they have no hope, so all of this comes in to play with what kind of legacy we want to leave.
“And you guys are on the front lines of an economic fight that will have a legacy that will last generations. And all of us are on the front lines of a social fight, and I’m not talking social issues, but recognition of what life is about and this country is about and God is about and treating each other well is about, that’s going to determine what kind of a legacy we leave for the next generation.
“Farm country USA is the best place to get that movement started,” he said.