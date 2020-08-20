A Watseka native has a new position with an area behavioral health treatment organization.
Joey King, LCPC, is executive director of Rosecrance Central Illinois. He began the new role Feb. 10.
According to information provided by the organization, “Rosecrance Health Network is a behavioral health treatment organization that has more than a century of experience providing help, hope, and lasting recovery to children, youth, and adults.”
Rosecrance Central Illinois offers several services for adults, including outpatient and residential treatment services for substance use disorder, licensed recovery home living, detox as part of residential services, substance abuse and co=occurring disorders intensive outpatient treatment.
The organization also offers services for teens, including substance abuse treatment services. Rosecrance has a prevention team which is active in schools to promote a drug-free lifestyle.
There are also continuing recovery care groups offered like Alcoholics Anonymous and confidential free substance abuse assessments.
King brings his vast experience to Rosecrance.
“As executive director, I am responsible for overseeing all of our service lines throughout Rosecrance Central Illinois, which includes our crisis services, residential crisis stabilization, adult residential services, adolescent and adult outpatient substance abuse and mental health services, our recovery home for sober living, and our supported mental health housing,” King said via email response to questions.
“I have 15 years of experience in behavioral health care settings and have been with Rosecrance for six months. I received my Master’s Degree from Eastern Illinois University and am a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor. Prior to Rosecrance, I spent eight years as a chief clinical officer with The Pavilion Behavioral Health System. I began my career working in community health and crisis services. I started working with Cumberland Associates in Toledo, IL as a case manager for those with severe mental illness and then worked as a supervisor for LifeLinks, in crisis services primarily.”
King has goals for Rosecrance as he works in his new role.
“My long-term goal at Rosecrance is to establish Rosecrance as the leader in recovery for Central Illinois,” he said. “My goal is that anyone seeking treatment will utilize Rosecrance’s services and then become a part of our alumni family. My goal is that anyone seeking detox services, residential services, crisis stabilization services, or crisis services will get quick access to care and treatment that will help people sustain lasting recovery.
King graduated from Watseka Community High School in 1998.
“I had many good experiences in Watseka, including working at The Arc of Iroquois County and completing a semester internship at the Iroquois County Mental Health Center in Watseka,” he said.
Rosecrance has more than 60 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa, with headquarters in Rockford. This includes Rosecrance Central Illinois, which has three facilities in Champaign and one in Danville.
There are services specific to Iroquois County. Many outpatient services are available in a virtual setting if a person is more comfortable doing that instead of going to a treatment center in Champaign or Danville.
Rosecrance has had to adapt treatment and therapy groups to virtual platforms, according to the information provided, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the organization, those who would like to receive treatment at Rosecrance may be referred there or may call the Access team at 888-928-5278 for a confidential assessment. The assessment helps staff understand the person’s situation so the best individualized plan for recovery can be determined.