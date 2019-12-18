On Dec. 13, the kindergarten and first grade students of Crescent City Grade School entertained their grandparents and other special guests for Grandparents’ Day.
Each student invited special guests to spend part of the afternoon with them at school.
To begin the event, the students sang three songs. Then the students joined their guests so they could color and decorate holiday decorations, frost and decorate cookies, or enjoy creating craft items.
Heather Johnson’s kindergarten students and their guests were: Eli Stanley, whose guests were Deann and Bill Stanley of Watseka; Elizabeth Cahoe, whose guests were Gayla Taden and Jerry Cahoe; Ava Grabow, whose guests were Becky Hook of Crescent City and Theresa Anderson of Milford; Henry Schunke, whose guests included Warner Janssen of Crescent City and Steve and Pat Schunke of Gilman; Kaleb Hendershot, whose guests were Jill Witthoft and Heidi and Bob Ulm of Bourbonnais; Henry Bull, whose guests were Alan and Kathy Bull of Gilman and Dave and Tammy Mayes of Crescent City; and Westin Krumpe, whose guests were Dan and Linette Krumpe.
Stephanie Rippe’s first grade students and their guests were: cousins Aven Bristle and Emily Rogers, whose guests were Brianna Ecolatse and Darlene Ecolatse, both of Watseka; Adalynn Ulitzsch, whose guests were her grandparents, Terry and Jo Pheifer, and her 4-year-old sister, Arianna; Shayne Warren and his grandmother, Kelly McArtor of Woodworth; Brooklynn Rabe, whose guests were her grandparents, Donnie and Kim Rabe of Crescent City; and Quinn Butzow, whose guests were her babysitter, Hannah Henrichs of Onarga, and Jeanette Wilkey of Dwight.
Other first graders and their guests were: Rylie Brown and her grandparents, Dave and Judy Hartweg of Carthage; Koen Hendershot, whose guests were Jill Witthoft and Bob and Heidi Ulm of Bourbonnais; Emry Niebuhr, whose guests were Brad and Pam Craft of Decatur and Allen and Joy Niebuhr of Crescent City; and Annabeth Rippe, whose guests were Steve and Colette Elliott of Watseka and David and Sue Rippe of Decatur, Michigan.