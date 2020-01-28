On Jan. 27 the kindergarten and first grade classrooms at Crescent City Grade School celebrated the 100th day of school. Kindergarten teacher is Heather Johnson, who was unable to attend school that day, and first grade teacher is Stephanie Rippe, who led both classes in all-day events to celebrate. Assisting Mrs. Rippe was her mother, Coleen Elliott, Watseka.
Each student created a “folder” in which they took home their sheets from 100th day activities. Some of the activities students did were: how many times could you hop on one foot in 100 seconds, coloring a bookmark, coloring number grids, filling a grid by writing their name until the 100 blocks were filled, writing numbers from 1-100, how many jumping jacks could be completed in 100 seconds, how far a student could count to in 100 seconds and how many squats could be completed in 100 seconds. Each student also completed “100 Day Sentences” and decorated and wore a 100th day of school crown.
For Mrs. Johnson’s kindergartens, they were asked to create a poster or project which featured 100 items. Students in Mrs. Rippe’s classroom were asked to create t-shirts featuring 100 items.
Kindergarteners are Kaleb Hendershot, Ava Grabow, Henry Schunke, Henry Bull, Eli Stanley, Elizabeth Cahoe and Westin Krumpe. First graders who took part in the celebration were Annabeth Rippe, Aven Bristle, Quinn Butzow, Adalynn Ulitzsch, Brooklynn Rabe, Rylie Brown, Koen Hendershot and Emry Niebuhr. Unable to attend that day were Emily Rogers and Shayne Warren.