After presenting a safety program to members of Watseka Girl Scout Troop 2529, ISP Jayme Bufford let the scouts inspect her vehicle. In the front are (left to right): Arieanah Lopez Gargo and Brooklynn Rabe; in the middle are Quinn Butzow, Payton Gowler, Jasmine Schroeder, Addison Rabe and Cadence Schroeder; and in the back are ISP Trooper Bufford, Sophie Deem, Madison Evetts, Jade Maples and Siana Hernandez-Mendez.
Watseka Girl Scout Troop 2529 was very busy this past month. At the July 9 meeting, leader Angie Potts shared newspaper clippings and write-ups from the Times-Republic and Iroquois Memorial Hospital newsletter about the troop’s meetings and discussion topics.
The woman of the month was Sacagawea, a Native American who is best known for being the only woman on the Lewis and Clark expedition. She was a Shoshone translator for the group and it was noted she carried her infant, born in the early part of the trek, on her back for a lot of the journey. Her name means bird woman o or boat puller and she is revered as a symbol of peace.
Sacagawea is featured on a one-dollar coin, first minted in 2000. Sophie Deem had two Sacagawea coins she showed troop members.
As Sacagawea was very talented Leader Potts asked the girls to share some of their traits which make them unique.
The Daisy members heard a story about “Respect Authority” from leader Brittney Schroeder.
When the troop reassembled, they discussed ideas of fun things they would like to do to earn some of the fun patches and badges. A few topics were chosen so leader Potts can start planning the next year’s activities and meeting topics.
Ms. Potts brought in a songbook dedicated to Camp WaHaNaHa, a former Girl Scout camp located between Gilman and Crescent City. She told of a totem pole – “George” – which was hand-chiseled by campers at the camp. The scouts were asked to come up with ways to share Girl Scouts with others.
On July 13, the troop enjoyed its family night, which featured a bridging ceremony. After the meal, members received patches and badges they had earned. Two members bridged that evening: Payton Gowler bridged from a Brownie to a Junior, and Jade Maples bridged from a Junior to a Cadette.
Each month, the girls have been learning about women who have entered a field or done things which are usually done by men. For July, Troop 2529’s special guest was Illinois State Police trooper Jayme Bufford, who is part of District 21 located in Ashkum. Bufford has been a trooper 12 years and as she talked about her time at the academy, she said she had to do everything the men had to do. She talked about having to go through a gas chamber and getting tased. She told the girls “if you put your mind to it, you can do about anything you want to do.”
Trooper Bufford talked about the gear she wore, which included a gun, pepper spray, handcuffs, extra bullets, taser, radio and bullet-proof vest. She estimated her gear alone added an extra 12-15 pounds. She explained the procedure of pulling someone over for a traffic stop: she has to radio in and give her location, a description of the vehicle and the vehicle’s license plate number.
As a state trooper, females do the same job tasks as the men. As she talked about the uniform, she said they are all the same but they may change with different positions within the organization. An example was of someone who works investigations can wear street clothes instead of a uniform.
Each scout received a goody bag, which included a bicycle safety pamphlet, some stickers and decals, a pamphlet on child safety seats and seat belts, coloring book and more. Trooper Bufford talked about safety, going over several points with the girls. Her points covered paying attention when walking to school and she suggested “walk with someone, not by yourself.” She reminded the girls not to talk to strangers and brought up the suggestion of having a family password. She also talked about not having your first name printed on clothing. She told the girls “crazy is everywhere.”
Another topic discussed with Trooper Bufford was car safety, urging the girls to use the booster seat or car seat when under the age of eight. She explained how important it is to “keep the seat belt in front where it belongs.” The scouts learned there is pending legislation for the state of Illinois where a booster seat will be required until a certain height, regardless of age – “it’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said. There was discussion on the “Click It or Ticket” program, which “is a law you can live with.” There is a $200 fine if a child is not belted in, and the fine is $160 for an adult.
After her talk, Trooper Bufford let the girls go out and “tour” her squad car.
When the meeting reconvened, Madison Evetts shared some Sacagawea facts with the troop.
The girls then learned about Malala Yousafzai, a young girl who is famous for standig up against the Taliban. Born in 1987, this young woman became an advocate for the right for women to get an education. Some of her life events include being shot in October, 2012, while on a bus – the death attempt made her even more popular. She has written a book and received a Nobel Peace prize, and in 2013, 2014 and 2015, Time magazine listed her as one of the most influential people in the world.
Trooper Potts announced Girl Scouts will continue the patch of the month program for the next year. That means the scouts will continue to learn about an influential woman throughout the coming year. It was announced the troop is taking the month of August off with meetings set to resume Sept. 3.