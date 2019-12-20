Aaron Johnson was named Farm Credit Illinois president and CEO by the cooperative’s board of directors, according to a news release. Johnson has served as interim CEO since Sept. 25, following the passing of former CEO Tom Tracy.
“Aaron is an experienced executive and visionary leader whose understanding of this organization is only surpassed by his passion for both farm family members and FCI employees,” said FCI board chair Eric Mosbey. “He has provided steady and seamless leadership these past months and the board is confident he will lead the cooperative brilliantly in Helping Farm Families Succeed for the coming years.”
With nearly 35 years of Farm Credit and banking career experiences, Johnson first joined the Farm Credit System in 1985. Following a successful lending and field management career based in Farm Credit’s Pontiac and Decatur offices, he joined the association’s senior management team in 2002 and named executive vice president in 2014.
Johnson is a native of New Holland and earned an organizational business management degree from Illinois State University after attending Lincoln Land Community College. Aaron currently serves on the Farm Credit Foundations Trust Committee, which provides fiduciary oversight of the human resources collaboration serving more than 8,900 Farm Credit employees in 30 states.
He and his wife Debbie reside in Monticello and have three children and three grandchildren.