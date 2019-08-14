The Iroquois County Teen Center is still keeping focus on its mission: a safe place for youths.
Michael Johnson, the Iroquois County Youth Center board president, has issued a press release regarding the recent arrest of two of the center’s board members: Danielle Jeter and Jason Tomes.
“(Two) members of the Iroquois County Youth Center (UR Teen Center) have been arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff Department. They do not represent UR Teen Center in any way. Their behavior has put a bad light on our program. At this time, they are suspended from any activities and are not allowed on the premises. They are allowed their day in court, but we cannot allow them to interact with our teens.
Iroquois County Youth Center (UR TEEN CENTER) is and always will be a safe place for our area teens to go to. Our staff is held to a high standard, to act as an example to our area teens. We have a stress-free environment; it will provide a safe haven for them to come. We want to provide opportunities for them to get help learning, express themselves through music, art, yoga, or just relax and play games.
As President of the Board, the welfare and safety of our teens is my highest priority. The Parents of our teens can count on me and the other members of our board to ensure their safety. I apologize to the teens and our community for this incident. Please come by Iroquois County Youth Center (UR TEEN CENTER) and see what we are truly about.”
According to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s report, Tomes is charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Jeter is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. This after a search warrant was executed at their residence Tuesday.
The two were board members and volunteers, Johnson said. “They were the impetus of the teen center.”
Johnson said it was known of Tomes’ past felony. “He was upfront about it. He was out of prison for 12 years.” Tomes was not a signatory on the teen center’s paperwork.
Johnson said, “We regret this happened and we want the public to know we don’t tolerate any drugs or weapons at the youth center.”