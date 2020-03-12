The program “John Deere: A Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture” will be presented at Watseka Public Library at 6:30 p.m. March 31.
Using the format of a first-person dialogue, Brian Ellis will portray Deere in the setting of a private board meeting as Deere announces his retirement from John Deere & Company, according to a news release. During the portrayal, Ellis will show the founder of the company reflecting on his life of successes and struggles. Next he envisions the changes in agriculture in the future and how the company will transform to meet the needs of the evolving industry. The presentation will conclude with a discussion of issues such as the pros and cons of agriculture versus agribusiness, the role of technology and mechanization, the small family farm, and centennial farms.
Ellis is an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist who lives in Bishop Hill, Illinois. He has worked with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and the Field Museum in Chicago. The Friends of the Watseka Public Library group is hosting the program which is free and open to the public. Illinois Humanities has provided funding for the program; Ellis is a participant in the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.
John Deere (1804-86) was an American blacksmith and manufacturer who founded Deere & Company, one of the largest and leading agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the world. Born in Vermont, Deere moved to Illinois and invented the first commercially successful steel plow in 1837.
Arends Hogan Walker, local Watseka John Deere equipment dealership, will sponsor daytime presentations of the Ellis’s “John Deere: A Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture” programs to student groups in the Cissna Park and Watseka schools on March 31.
The program at Watseka Public Library on March 31 is free and open to the public. Registration is not necessary. Please call the Library at 815-432-4544 for more information about the program.