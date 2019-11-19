The Crescent City town board conducted a special meeting Nov. 18 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order just before 7 p.m.
Clerk Cathy Crego took roll call with the following trustees present: Dennis Ritzma, Kim Rabe, Jim Sorensen, Scott Dirks and Steve Carley. Also attending the meeting was Joe Belott.
The main purpose of the meeting was to approve the village’s Annual Tax Levy Ordinance. After going over the figures, the ordinance was approved.
Kim Rabe announced she had been in contact with Santa and he has agreed to take time out of his busy schedule to stop by Crescent City to visit local children. He will be at the community center from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Crego spoke to the board about an issue she is having with internet service at city hall. It is causing problems with getting some of her work done in a timely manner. After some discussion on comparisons, the board voted to switch to an AT&T bundle which should provide much faster service at a better rate per month.
Final action at the meeting was the swearing-in of Joe Belott as a trustee on the board. With Belott’s appointment, the board is at its six-member capacity.
Adjournment came just after 7:30 p.m.
The next regular meeting of the board will be Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at city hall.