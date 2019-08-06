An Iroquois County judge set bond at $1 million for a Sheldon man charged with first degree murder.
Arthur C. Jensen, 49, was in court before Judge James Kinzer Tuesday afternoon.
He is accused of the death of an unnamed 17-year-old female. Her death occurred Monday afternoon at 315 W. Main in Sheldon, according to information from police.
During the court appearance Tuesday afternoon Assistant States Attorney Alex O’Brien said that when police arrived Monday afternoon Jensen was outside the house and told police “There’s a girl inside and I strangled her”.
The autopsy was performed, he said, and results of that autopsy were that the victim was strangled.
The court document says that Jensen “committed the first degree murder, in that the defendant, without lawful justification and with the intent kill A.B. (the victim's initials), a juvenile, strangled A. B., causing the death of A.B.”
Jensen stood before Kinzer with Assistant Public Defender Samantha Dodds, which Kinzer said was for bond setting purposes only.
According to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, deputies were called to 315 W. Main in Sheldon at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 5 for a disturbance.
A deputy arrived and investigated the disturbance, speaking with several residents in the area. Sheldon Police arrived and made contact with Jensen and taken into custody. Police say the girl was found inside the residence “shortly thereafter”.
Sheriff Derek Hagen said that the teen had been at Jensen’s home over the weekend, looking at items during a garage sale. He said it is unclear what she was doing at the house Monday afternoon.
O’Brien said, too, that there was some kind of commotion at the house with yelling or screaming, which prompted a neighbor to call police.
Kinzer said if convicted the first degree murder charge carries a 20-60 year sentence with no probation. After the sentence is served there is a mandatory parole of three years.
O’Brien said that Jensen has a prior felony conviction from 1995, for which he spent three years in the Department of Corrections.
Dodds told Kinzer she spoke with Jensen and that Jensen said he did not know of any type of bond he could afford. She said once he has an attorney it could be determined what, if anything, he can afford. The bond was set at $1 million with 10 percent to apply.
Jensen’s next court appearance was set for Aug. 8 for arraignment and possible appointment of an attorney.