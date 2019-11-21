Jordan Bradford and Jenna Tranel of Libertyville announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Roch and Kat Tranel of Libertyville. She is a 2011 graduate of Libertyville High School and a 2015 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, with a bachelor's degree in business management with a minor in Hispanic studies. She is the director of sales and marketing at The Tranel Financial Group in Libertyville.
The groom-elect is the son of Michelle (Rick) Fombelle of Decatur, and the late Shane Bradford. He is the grandson of Ron and Sandy Boyer of Watseka. A graduate of the 2011 class of Bishop McNamara, he is also a 2015 Illinois Wesleyan graduate, with a bachelor's degree in financial services. He is employed as a financial advisor at The Tranel Financial Group in Libertyville.
A destination wedding will take place May 14 on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.