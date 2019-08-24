Jeannette M. Winder, 83 of Buckley, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 209 W. Jones St., Milford with Pastor Karl Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln, Buckley and Wednesday one hour before the service from 10-11 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford.
Jeannette was born October 24, 1935 in Watseka the daughter of Elmer W. and Clara Hecht Hartke. She married Warren Winder April 16, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He survives.
Along with her husband, Warren, she is survived by two sons, Gene (Stephanie) Winder of West Lafayette, Indiana; James Winder of Buckley; a daughter, Susan DeAtley of Paxton; five grandchildren, Victoria Kaufmann, Morgan Winder, Wesley Ricketts, Grant Sondgeroth, Garrett Sondgeroth and two great grandchildren, Rowan and Scarlett Kaufmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Wesley Warren Winder.
Jeannette graduated from Buckley High School in 1953. She worked for General Telephone of Paxton as a secretary, the Times Spirit Newspaper, Milford and Watseka and Dr. Jon Link, Chiropractor, Milford. Before returning to Buckley, she and her husband lived in Paxton, Shannon and Milford.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, the Dorcas Society and the church choir. Jeannette enjoyed visiting with friends, neighbors and relatives. She took great pride in being a penny pincher and coupon clipper. Jeannette had a love for gardening and canning. But nothing meant more to her than reading her devotions and the Bible.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford or Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.