The Iroquois West FFA Agronomy and Dairy Foods Teams traveled to Kankakee Community College to compete on December 4. Those who participated in the Section 10 Agronomy CDE were; Ryan Ritzma, Klayton Kolosky, Rachel Ash, Gracie Schleef, Celeste Cummings, Aly Wagner, Kurtis Ikins, and Eddie Espinosa. Participants took a test, judged grain classes, and identified crops, weeds, machinery, and insects. The team placed 1st overall with individual placings being; 1st - Klayton Kolosky, 2nd - Ryan Ritzma, 3rd - Celeste Cummings, 4th - Gracie Schleef, 5th - Rachel Ash, 11th - Aly Wagner, and 13 - Kurt Ikins.
Cyrus Cook, Luke Manahan, and Jacob Kuipers competed in the Section 10 Dairy Foods CDE. The team identified cheeses, tasted milk for defects, and took a written test. They placed 3rd overall and Cyrus placed 11th individually.
On Wednesday, December 11, five members of the Iroquois West FFA competed in the Section 10 Job Interview and Public Speaking LDEs. Cyrus Cook competed in the Job Interview portion and placed third. Rachel Ash, Kiernan Tammen, Riley Klump, and Gracie Schleef competed in the Public Speaking portion. Gracie Schleef placed fifth in Extemporaneous Speaking and Kiernan Tammen received first place in JV Prepared Public Speaking, Rachel Ash placed second in Varsity Prepared Public Speaking and Riley Klump received first place in Creed Speaking. Rachel, Riley, and Kiernan will all advance to the District 2 competition in the spring.