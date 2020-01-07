The IWCC Raider Rifle Club conducted its final home match of the season over the break on January 3-5. In the Sporter class Raider Aisleen Diaz placed first with a score of 473. Raider Landon Shule placed second overall and First Sub-Junior (age-based classification) and Shelby County Jr Rifle Club’s Presley McNear was third and Second Sub-Junior. Tania Tolliver was Second Intermediate Junior with a score of 368 in her first three-position match.
In the Olympic style precision shooting classification Raider Blake Tammen came out on top earning a first-place finish with a score of 560. Visiting shooter Isabelle Gratz was second overall and First Intermediate Junior with a score of 554.
A last-minute cancellation by the Waukegan shooters turned the team efforts into a bragging rights only event. The IWCC club fielded 4 sporter teams. The IWCC Sporter Gold Team took top bragging rights with a score of 1607. Aisleen Diaz, Landon Shule, Nick Hanson and Riley Klump bested the IWCC Sporter Red team by almost 200 points. IWCC Sporter Red and IWCC Blue were close competitors with scores of 1411 and 1409 respectively. The IWCC Sporter Silver team finished with a score of 1250 and would likely have defeated Waukegan had they been courageous enough to enter IWCC’s hallowed halls and shot shoulder to shoulder with our Raider Rifle Teams.
Teams are specified ahead of time and individual scores are combined for the total team score. IWCC Red’s members included Elizabeth Poskin, Jasmin Lopez, Dalton Pollock and Dylan Behrends. IWCC Blue was made up of Kourtnie Beherns, Katherine Winkel, Tanner Tholen and Clarke Busick. The IWCC Silver team included Ailanny Diaz, Josie Ikins, Kianna Harding and Nathan Alverez.
The club has another two months of shooting before they wrap up their season. All remaining matches are away matches including the Illinois State Rifle Association championship, the Illinois Precision Rifle League Championship and an NRA Regional Match hosted by St. Louis University High School.