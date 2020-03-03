IMG_0591.jpeg

Photo contributed

Participating were Dalton Pollock, Klayton Kolosky, Ryan Ritzma, Luke Manahan, Riley Klump, Kurt Ikins, Ellie Schunke, Rachel Ash, Alyson Wagner, Celeste Cummings, and Taylor Talbert.

 Photo contributed

On Feb. 26, eleven members of the Iroquois West FFA traveled to Tri-Point High School to compete in the Section 10 Food Science Contest. Participants completed triangle tests, a written test, aroma identification, and a team problem.

The team placed first with individual placings: Celeste Cummings — first, Taylor Talbert — second, Luke Manahan — third, Alyson Wagner — sixth, Ryan Ritzma — seventh, Klayton Kolosky — eighth, Ellie Schunke — 10th, Kurt Ikins 13th, and Rachel Ash -14th.

The team will be competing at the state competition March 7 at Joliet Junior College.

Tags