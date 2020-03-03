On Feb. 26, eleven members of the Iroquois West FFA traveled to Tri-Point High School to compete in the Section 10 Food Science Contest. Participants completed triangle tests, a written test, aroma identification, and a team problem.
The team placed first with individual placings: Celeste Cummings — first, Taylor Talbert — second, Luke Manahan — third, Alyson Wagner — sixth, Ryan Ritzma — seventh, Klayton Kolosky — eighth, Ellie Schunke — 10th, Kurt Ikins 13th, and Rachel Ash -14th.
The team will be competing at the state competition March 7 at Joliet Junior College.