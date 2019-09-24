On Sept. 18, members of the Iroquois West FFA drove tractors to school to raise money for charity.
Students raised around $500 for four separate charities: The Illinois FFA Foundation, The Miracle Foundation, The Garage Community Center, and Mattea’s Joy.
The students who participated were Riley Klump with a John Deere 2440, Alyson Wagner with an International 5088, Klayton Kolosky with a 630 John Deere, Jordan Tammen with a Farmall M, Sam Pree with a Farmall M, and Noah Fink with a John Deere 4020D.
All drivers made a poster with information about their tractor and a safety tip in honor of Farm Safety Week which was the week of Sept. 16. Some important safety tips were never get off a moving tractor, all tractors must display an SMV (slow moving vehicle) sign, and never wear loose clothing around rotating assemblies.