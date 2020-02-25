The Iroquois West FFA & FFA Alumni held their annual action and pork chop supper
Feb. 22.
Approximately 300 people were in attendance raising around $30,000.
There were 316 items donated from local businesses and individuals. Items ranged from
tools to home decor items and toy tractors to baked goods, along with student labor and gift certificates.
The Iroquois West FFA & FFA Alumni would like to thank the donors, sponsors, and
attendees of the 2020 Iroquois West FFA Auction. The Iroquois West FFA is made up of 62 members. There is a promising future for Iroquois West FFA & its members and it is made possible by the generous donations of those in the community.
Money raised at the auction gives individual members opportunities to attend leadership
conferences, obtain scholarships, receive to develop and maintain entrepreneurial agriculture experiences and send them to state and national FFA conventions. This money is also used to provide supplies and updates for the agricultural classroom, mechanic shop, and greenhouse.