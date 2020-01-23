IW boe story .jpg

Danforth Elementary School Principal Ashley Carlson shared a photo of the Christmas dinner put on by the school. She said, “It was a wonderful opportunity to families to sit together, enjoy a meal, and feel a part of the school. I am happy to say that almost all of our students had a member of their family there for lunch. I need to thank Rachel Wehrle. Because of her organization and hard work, we were able to serve almost 200 meals that day in less than an hour.”

 Photo contributed

The Iroquois West District 10 Board of Education had its January meeting Tuesday evening.

Several decisions were made at this meeting, said superintendent Robert Bagby.

Out of executive session the board made personnel decisions.

It accepted the resignations of Cara Reynolds, eighth grade social studies teacher; Luci DeFauw, high school English teacher; and Cameron Stone, high school football coach/athletic director/middle school dean of students.

It approved Grace Schroeder as a volunteer assistant high school softball coach.

In regular business it approved changing the district’s auditor to Russell Leigh and Associates.

It also approved the certified and non certified staff seniority list for 2020.

The resolution recognizing the Iroquois West board scholars was also accepted.

A policy change was made to allow the 2020 seniors to take an overnight trip.