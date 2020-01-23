The Iroquois West District 10 Board of Education had its January meeting Tuesday evening.
Several decisions were made at this meeting, said superintendent Robert Bagby.
Out of executive session the board made personnel decisions.
It accepted the resignations of Cara Reynolds, eighth grade social studies teacher; Luci DeFauw, high school English teacher; and Cameron Stone, high school football coach/athletic director/middle school dean of students.
It approved Grace Schroeder as a volunteer assistant high school softball coach.
In regular business it approved changing the district’s auditor to Russell Leigh and Associates.
It also approved the certified and non certified staff seniority list for 2020.
The resolution recognizing the Iroquois West board scholars was also accepted.
A policy change was made to allow the 2020 seniors to take an overnight trip.