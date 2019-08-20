The Iroquois West District 10 Board of Education looked at a tentative budget for FY20 at Monday’s meeting.
Interim superintendent Robert Bagby presented that budget which he worked on.
“There’s a lot of good news as far as the budget is concerned,” he said. He said he is still waiting on some numbers from the state.
The health and life safety, tort, and education funds are “in good shape”.
The building fund is “slightly in the red”, he said, as the district has two boiler and two roof projects its working on.
As for transportation, “It’s always going to be a challenge due to shuttle buses and rural routes.”
There will be a budget hearing Sept. 16, at 6:45 p.m.
He said there will be a policy committee meeting Sept. 11 to work on handbooks.
ISBE representative Tom Layhey was at the meeting to update the board on its search for a full time superintendent.
“The board is hoping to open applications soon and accept applications through October. The goal is to have someone hired by the December meeting.”
Bagby said, “Someone will get a good district.”
He said the district should be proud of the financial state its in, which is ranked a 4.0 on a 4.0 scale with the state, and the decisions the board and its former superintendent, Linda Dvorak, has made.
In the principals’ reports, it was told that Monday’s first day of teachers’ at the buildings went well. The teachers are continuing to work on professional development and goal setting for both the buildings and the district. They’re also working on how to implementing E-learning days.
Bagby said student registration went well, as this year was the first year the district accepted online registration. He said about 65 percent of the registration was done online.
“Pretty good for the first year,” he said.
He said enrollment in the district is “stable” and estimates there to be about 900 students in all the buildings.
Out of executive session, the board accepted the resignations of Angela Rayman, UES aide, and Emily Denny, MS PE teacher.
It hired Cara Reynolds, eighth grade social studies teacher, Maryanne Milkowski, MS PE teacher, and Lake Nichoaleds, RtI aide.