The Iroquois West District 10 Board of Education had its December meeting, and it had its public hearing regarding the district's levy.
Superintendent Robert Bagby said the board adopted its 2019 tax levy presented.
Already, he said, the school district has the lowest unit tax rate in the area. With this levy, he said, “Our hope is it will lower the district’s tax rates two cents.”
The board members go an update from the building principals on goals set for teachers and students in each building, he said.
The last thing addressed at Monday evening’s meeting was projects relating to the school maintenance grant.
He said the grant, a $50,000 matching grant, will become available soon for the school which plan to apply. He said Iroquois West will.
At the meeting the board set a buildings and grounds committee meeting which will look into projects like roofing replacement and plumbing updates.