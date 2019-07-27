The “luau” hosted by Iroquois Sexual Assault Services to showcase its Illinois Imagines Committee was a success.
This was deemed by Kami Garrison, prevention coordinator at KC-CASA/ISAS, about Friday’s Illinois Imagines Hawaiian Retreat Open House
There were two times set aside: noon and 4-6 p.m. And a whole host of people came to see what’s offered at noon.
“We were hoping for 20, but there were 50 all in the conference,” said Tammy Barragree, ISAS advocate. This also gave people a chance to see the extended office space ISAS had acquired not too long ago.
“The reason we wanted to do this was so persons with disabilities could feel comfortable coming out to see how safe of a place it can be to report abuse,” said Garrison. It also helped staff and guardians of the ARC of Iroquois County and ABRA.
Jon-Lee Hall of the Watseka Police Department and sexual assault nurse examiner Christy Alexander from Amita Health performed with ISAS self advocate Amy B for clients from The Arc of Iroquois County. This was role playing that shows what it is like if a person had to report abuse to a police officer or nurse, Garrison said. For those activities, she said it is hoped that the skits will help persons with disabilities see what that situation can look like and how reporting the abuse to a police officer or nurse is important.
The skit was written by the self advocate to better enrich communications between officials and those they may one day need to serve.
“We know persons with disabilities are at a high risk for being abused,” she said, “but our numbers are not showing that they are reporting.” By bringing awareness about how to report and the importance of reporting, she said, it is hoped that those who need to report abuse will start to do so.
The Illinois Imagines Committee has been organized since 2012, and has recently been more active.
“The purpose of this group is to strengthen the response for persons with disabilities that experience sexual violence. The team consists of staff members from ISAS, The ARC, ABRA, Options Center for Independent Living, as well as several self-advocates that attend to give a voice to persons with disabilities,” Garrison said.
The Illinois Imagines Committee is made up of Barragree, Garrison, Kaitley Davis of the ARC, Gena West of the ARC, Jo Milton of ABRA, Kim Howard of Options, and self advocates Amy B. and Kristina G. There were on hand at he open house. Also attending were ISAS volunteers Jeannie Brown, Jackie Fink and Kenna Zirkle.
The open house featured games, raffles, giveaways and food.
While the event was geared for people with disabilities and their family members, anyone in the community was invited to attend. The open house was supposed by community business leaders as well as the community itself.
“We always feel overwhelmed with the community’s support,” said Barragree. “We’re thankful.” There were 13 individuals who stopped by just to see what ISAS is doing.
The ISAS Office is located at Jefferson Plaza on Illinois 1 in Watseka.