Homecoming week for Iroquois West High School is next week.
The activities will begin Oct. 7, with a Disney theme called “Raider Kingdom”.
Aimee Chandler, student council advisor, said each class will have their own Disney movie to represent. Seniors will represent Beauty and the Beast. Juniors will represent The Lion King. Sophomores will have Finding Nemo. Freshmen will have Monsters Inc.
“This year we will be adding a new activity with Class Wars. We invite the community to come out and watch the classes and staff battle in relays and other games on the football field. Following the Class Wars coronation will take place on the football field. In the event of rain this will be moved into the gym. We hope the community will come and take part in the fun and join us at some of our events.”
Students will take part in dress up days throughout the week that include College Wear, Twin Day, Disney Character Day and Class Color/Mouse ears day. Each class will also be decorating floats which will be featured in the parade and on display at the north end zone during the football game, she said.
The list of the days’ events are:
On Monday students will decorate their designated hallways from 4-5 p.m.
On Wednesday Class Wars will be at 6 p.m. with coronation to follow. Admission requested is an item for the food pantry or a $1 donation.
On Thursday the Pep Rally will be in the afternoon for students and staff. Powder Puff Football game will be at 7 p.m. Cost is $1 for student and $2 for adults
On Friday is the Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. Football game against Dwight at 7 p.m.
Due to the construction on Second Street the parade route will be as follows: North out of the school parking lot to Maple Street, north on Maple to 6th street, west on Sixth to Central Street, South on Central Street one block to Fifth Street, East on Fifth street back to Maple and back to the High School
Homecoming Dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12.