Iroquois West District 10 had its March meeting.
It approved the consent agenda, which included the open session minutes from the regular meeting Feb. 18; Authorization of Expense/Vendor report and authorization of Checks for Bills and authorization of Payroll; Approval of: Deposit File Listing; Imprest Fund Reimbursement in the amount of $2,458; Financial Reports; Treasurer’s Report; Activity Fund Reports; IESA and IHSA Membership Renewals; Facilities Use Request for Iroquois West Youth Baseball League to utilize the Gilman Elementary school baseball field from May 1-July 31; Overnight and/or Out-of-State Field Trip Requests for FCCLA to State Conference in Springfield, on April 2-4; and Second Grade to Fair Oaks, Indiana for Dairy Farm visit, May 28; Approval to Dispose of District Items: Obsolete Physical Education Equipment, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Within the committee reports, Rodger Bennett made a motion to approve minutes of the Building and Grounds Committee Meeting of March 16 and the motion carried, 3-0.
The principals gave their administrative reports
Josh Houberg shared that the National Honor Society blood drive collected enough blood to potentially save 167 lives. The Rifle Club received a donation of $1,800 from Midway USA Foundation.
Duane Ehmen said he was pleased that four middle school boys qualified for state in wrestling.
Christina Duncan said packets were sent home with UES students today.
Jim Harkins said he wanted to commend the staff for a job well done preparing for school closing. Deb Talbert shared “donuts” with the board.
Ashley Carlson also commended staff. She shared that 27 families attended the Lucky to Learn family night.
In the superintendent’s report, Robert Bagby discussed state funding, grant writing, teacher and administrator shortages and his financial report. He also stated what wonderful staff Iroquois West has. He thanked the cooks for all their work on sack lunches for this coming week. Water testing was also discussed.
The board went over unfinished business.
Bennett made a motion to award mowing contracts for the high school – except Football Stadium area, High School Football Field and perimeter, Middle School, Upper Elementary, and Gilman Elementary to Angel Lopez Landscaping; Danforth Elementary was awarded to Hall’s Lawn & Garden. Anthony Miller seconded. The motion carried, 6-0.
The board looked at new business.
Anthony Miller made a motion to direct the superintendents to prepare a tentative FY21 budget; Adam Vice seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
Amy Schunke made a motion to approve 2020-21 fees, as presented; Clint Perzee seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
Adam Vice made a motion to approve adding a high school social science position; Dave Haase seconded it. The motion carried, 4-0, with Schunke and Miller voting present.
Bennett made a motion to approve the Memorandum of Understanding, as presented; Anthony Miller seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
Out of executive session
— Perzee made a motion to accept irrevocable notice of retirement from Judith Galloway, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year; Vice seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Bennett made a motion to employ: Magdelyn Matthews-Albrecht as non-certified district employee, pending proof of state and district mandates, assignment shall be high school cook; Connie Ahlden as non-certified district employee, pending proof of state and district mandates, assignment shall be high school cook; Amy Schunke seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Perzee made a motion to grant continuous contractual service to: Sarah Barnett, Casey Bronson, Melissa Morrow, Vice seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Bennett made a motion to re-employ the following as fourth year, non-tenured teachers for the 2020-21 school year: Sandra Henley, Angela Lachtara, Melissa Leydens, Andrew Lindo, Luke Lustfeldt, Lisa McMillan, Zachary Monk, Vice seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Bennett made a motion to re-employ the following as third year, non-tenured teachers for the 2020-21 school year: Mary Kay Ballard, Matthew Boyd, Samantha Carpenter, Aimee Chandler, Holly Karner, Renee Pendry, Kari Sawinski, Katrina Szewka, Rachel Zick and Schunke seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Schunke made a motion to re-employ the following as second year, non-tenured teachers for the 2020-21 school year: Rachel Cabrera, Abby Fischer, Renee Krolik, Kara Meents, Mary Anne Milkowski, Emily Parker, Stephanie Rogers, Amanda Toohill, Erin Watts and Vice seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Schunke made a motion to employ: Kristopher Kimmel as certified district employee, pending proof of state and district mandates, assignment shall be Middle School Athletic Director/Dean of Students; Angela Wagner as certified district employee, pending proof of state and district mandates, assignment shall be Middle School ELA Teacher; Bennett seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
— Bennett made a motion to hire all administrators for the 2020-21 school year; Perzee seconded it. The motion carried, 6-0.
Bennett made a motion to adjourn; Vice seconded. The motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.