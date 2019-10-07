U.S. Air Force Airman Jacey K. Stiers graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to information provided.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Stiers is the daughter of Jill Stiers of Ocoee, Florida, and Bryson Stiers of Gilman.
She is a 2019 graduate of Iroquois West High School, Gilman.