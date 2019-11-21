The Iroquois West District 10 Board of Education hired a superintendent to begin July 1, 2020.
At Monday’s meeting the board hired Angelo Lekkas, who is currently the high school principal at Genoa-Kingston CUSD 424, said current interum superintendent Robert Bagby said Lekkas, and he’s in his 18th year in education.
Also at the meeting three parents of seniors approached the board asking for a change in regards to the district’s policy on overnight trips.
Bagby said the senior class wants to have an overnight trip to go to the Wisconsin Dells.
This will be discussed and decided at the next meeting.
Bagby said he presented a tentative 2019 tax levy, payable in 2020. “The goal is to cut 2.5 cents.”
There will be a public hearing regarding the levy at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16.
The board raised the minimum wage according to the law.
Finally, each principal went over their school’s report card, Bagby said.
He said both Gilman Elementary and Thawville schools were “under performing” based on each having a subgroup which didn’t show suitable progress: low income at GES and special education at Thawville.
Both the middle school and high school ranked “commendable”.
He said each school did show “a considerable raise” in their scores.