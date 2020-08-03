Iroquois Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce Richard Harning as the new vice president of financial stewardship and chief financial officer.
Harning has more than 28 years of financial healthcare leadership experience, according to the news release from the hospital. He has a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and Master’s of Business Administration in accounting, both from Wayne State University in Detroit. He
is knowledgeable in all aspects of financial reporting and interpretation with expert knowledge in banking, debt issuance and management, and budgeting and forecasting, reads the press release.
"Harning also has special expertise in physician contracting and cost control initiative development. He is highly skilled and has helped multiple hospitals financially thrive," it reads.
This is Harning’s third week with Iroquois Memorial Hospital. “The staff I meet on a daily basis are incredibly impressive. I am fully aware the hospital is under great pressure caused by the global pandemic. I will use all my skills to develop safeguards for the hospital financially. Generating cash from operations will be our focus. I will be developing working teams to highlight process improvement initiatives and areas to improve our revenue cycle efficiency. I can see great things in store for this phenomenal organization and I feel blessed to be a part of it.”
Those who would like to get in touch with Richard Harning can call his extension, 815-432-4786 or email him at richard.harning@imhrh.org.
Iroquois Memorial Hospital serves more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka. The hospital facility is comprised of clinical and diagnostic services including, but are not limited to an emergency room, full service OR suites, an inpatient care unit, therapy services, advanced medical imaging, Home Health, and Hospice Care. The hospital operates rural health clinics in Watseka, Gilman and Milford in Illinois and Kentland in Indiana.
The hospital also operates a skilled nursing facility, Iroquois Resident Home, which is attached to the hospital property. More information can be found at iroquoismemorial.com or the hospital social media pages.