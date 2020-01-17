A partnership has developed between Iroquois County’s Veterans Assistance Commission and Iroquois Memorial Hospice and Home Health.
“The goal between the two entities is to work as a team in getting the word out to the veteran and family. I do believe that when a veteran comes into hospice that the Commission's information will be given to the veteran or the family. From there, the veteran and or family member can contact me,” said Jennifer Ingram, the county’s superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission.
The Veterans Assistance Commission helps veterans find and utilize the benefits that may be afforded to them by the Department of Veterans Affairs, offers financial assistance, file claims for service connection, locate lost discharge papers, burial assistance, file for pension, etc.
She said, “The things that veterans need help with range in something as simple as locating his or her discharge papers, locating service records, to financial assistance, to VA healthcare enrollment, to filing a VA claim for service connection or pension. We do it all! Anything veteran needs, I am willing to help out with.”
This is likely the first time the groups have all worked together in the goal of assisting veterans and their families.
Ingram said the VAC has participated in the Hospice brunch in the past to help honor veterans, and using it as a way to get more information on the VAC to them.
“The partnership will entail getting information to the veterans and his/her family about what types of programs are offered from the Department of Veterans Affairs aspect. There are tons of benefits and programs that veterans can use. Tons! That is why we encourage this partnership with Hospice and Home health. These ladies and gentleman are on the front line helping veterans and families providing comfort and care. The Veterans Assistance Commission can help them get through the red tape of the VA and VA healthcare.”
Ingram said she’s actively looking for other great partnerships to aid in getting the VAC utilized.
“I am beginning the process of contacting area nursing homes and assisted living facilities and putting on presentations for veterans that may reside in nursing homes and assisted living.”
This is something she’s working on but it’s hard to reach every business or individual, whether that individual could help the VAC or is a veteran who could use the VAC’s help.
“The best thing that anyone can do to help is keep spreading the word,” she said, “I am of course looking to help any and all veterans and their families.”
A regular citizen, she said, “can very simply thank a veteran for his or her service, help or volunteer to help veterans organizations”.
Ingram, as well as the VAC board, is proud to say, “We are now a full time office, which is absolutely amazing.” She said she loves her job.
Through the past few years the amounts the VAC, with Ingram’s help, has been able to deliver to the county’s veterans has grown exponentially.
The VAC’s days and hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the office closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m. 0800-1600. Fridays are by appointment only. Ingram can be reached at 815-432-2721 to schedule an appointment.