Iroquois Farmers State Bank was recognized by BauerFinancial Inc., recently, with a five star bank rating, according to information provided.
A letter from Karen L. Dorway, president of Bauer Financial, to James Bruns, president of Iroquois Farmers State Bank, says “Consistent dedication and hard work has earned Iroquois Farmers State Bank BauerFinancial’s highest (5-star) rating for over 30 years. Im sure that hasn’t been easy with everything this country has been through in the past few decades, but under your leadership you and your team have done it and fewer than five percent of the nation’s banks’ have done so.
“I also believe it’s important for your customers to know of your superior financial strength, especially in today’s world of uncertainty. While there are myriad ways to get that message to them, BauerFinancial’s time-tested and highly-respected 5-Star Products and Reports should be among them (5starbank.com),” the letter reads.