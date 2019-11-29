Wind damage was kept at a minimum Wednesday, and for those who had a Thanksgiving Day drive, conditions were fine.
With wind gusts expected to be as much as 60 mph, it did take branches and even a few trees, said EMA Director Eric Ceci. The wind was gusting from morning through the evening.
“It was really a full day of nasty wind,” he said.
With down trees and power lines throughout Iroquois County there were spots that were without power. He said Ameren and Eastern Illini Electric Coop were quick to get power back on. There were spots which were out for a few hours, and there were places that just had some flickering.
According to the National Weather Service, the weather over the weekend will be cloudy, with rain hitting the first day of December.