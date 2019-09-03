Toys for Tots of Iroquois County is gearing for the Christmas season.
The Toys for Tots program provides Christmas for the less fortunate families of Iroquois County.
Recently, it’s partnered with the Watseka Park District, which has accepted various categories of donations like shoes or toiletries.
It also has Food from the Heart by its side giving out Christmas dinners to the families which are needing toys for their children.
“They’re great,” he said of both groups. “We can’t do it without them.”
“There are many solid supports of Toys for Tots in Iroquois County,” said Nutter.
“Helping launch this 2019 Marine’s Toys for Tots campaign of Iroquois County is the Big R/Stock and Field store,” said Nutter.
He said the store has already opened its doors to Toys for Tots to shop, giving a “large donation of toys”.
He stressed that Iroquois County’s Toys for Tots shops local as much as it can. Before, it did some shopping with Toys R Us because the store had a special relationship with the nationwide organization, he said. With there being no more Toys R Us stores, even more will be purchased locally.
“Every donation of money or toys goes to a child in Iroquois County,” Nutter said. “Every dollar, every toy is kept here.”
Donations of toys can be made at local businesses displaying the Toys for Tots boxes, Nutter said.
Monetary donations can be made online at the Iroquois County’s Toys for Tots website.
The same website also has the application form for adults to fill out in order to get gifts for their children.
He said there were more than 800 Iroquois County kids served last year. Toys for Tots provides toys for needy children ages 0-12. He said people often forget baby toy donations.
When there’s enough donations, the goal is to give each child three presents — “If there’s enough toys,” he said.
There also special tables set up to allow the children to pick another item, like a book, puzzle or game.
“When Iroquois County wants to support something, we do,” he said.
Questions about Iroquois County’s Toys for Tots can be directed to Nutter by calling 815-471-0129.