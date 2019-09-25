Tina Fleming-Kidwell was an Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame inductee.
She’s been the superintendent and an instructor of the dog program with the Iroquois County 4-H for 33 years.
“I was very surprised and excited when they said I was nominated to be inducted.”
Iroquois County owes having the dog program to Fleming-Kidwell’s mother, Saundra Behrends.
“Without my mom starting the program my name would not have been considered.”
Behrends started the program more than 50 years ago. She had been showing at the AKC shows and found out that other counties’ 4-H programs had a dog obedience project available and decided to begin the dog obedience program in Iroquois County. She wanted to share the experience with others, as well.
“I grew up around dog shows and the 4-H dog program," Fleming-Kidwell said. In her 10 years in 4-H she trained four different dogs through the program. "All my siblings have participated the 4-H dog program. Both my brother Mike and sister Cindy helped teach through out the years, and my niece Dakota also taught after her last year in 4-H. My mom has been our judge several years for us."
Today, as not just the superintendent but also an instructor of the program, she loves working with the kids.
“It is a great bonding experience between the 4-Her and their animal. You can see when things start clicking between the two. They get so excited from the results.”
She also recognizes how much work the kids have to put into the dog program. She said it’s 12-14 weeks of classes, and they start before school is out for the summer. It involves working around school sporting events and music programs, summer sports and other 4-H projects. “There’s a lot of dedication from both 4-H members and their parents.”
“It makes a huge of impact on the kids.” She said she’s had parents of her students who have also gone through the dog program.
This year she had six kids in the program. “Some of our older 4-H members have retired and we are starting over with a new younger generation." She said the numbers of kids participating goes through ebbs and flows. She also has two additional instructors that teach in the program. Rene Gerling from Onarga helps with obedience and conformation and Shandalle Ehrhardt from Beaverville teaches the dog agility class.
What she’s proud to do is make sure she hands out plenty of trophies.
“It’s sometimes hard to get a dog motivated to work in the heat of the summer, and sometimes the kids get frustrated. When I can give them a trophy at the end of the day, it helps keep the kids motivated, and want to continue in the dog program.” she said.
Her favorite dogs to work, those easiest to train, are labs, golden retrievers, border collies and Australian shepherds. She said it doesn’t have to be a pure bred; it can be an old farm dog. Many kids take in their neighbor’s dog or grandparents’ dog. She said it just has be close enough to the student to be able to train with it 15-20 minutes a day.
She said 4-H follows the AKC guidelines for dog obedience. In her program, kids teach their animal to heel, sit, sit stay off lead and a recall that requires off lead as well. Advanced students also learn to teach their animal to stand for examination and the complete recall and finish off-lead..
Fleming-Kidwell has a yellow lab named Oliver which her son Trace took through the program. She said he’s a great dog, and he is still well trained. “When he hears his choke collar he goes nuts.” She said her daughter, Priya, expects to take Oliver through the training program herself.
She said she was inspired to keep with 4-H after meeting another inductee, a 98-year-old women, Cathryn Frisby of Livingston County.
“Every time I think of my award I think about what she told me. “I am not done yet and you my dear, have many more years of volunteering left in you. She is an inspiration to the 4-H world."
Fleming-Kidwell said going to the awards ceremony she realized how big of an achievement the award really is. I volunteer my time to the 4-H dog program because I enjoy it and it has been my whole life. You don’t expect anything like this back.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually recognizes 4-H volunteers for exemplary service. This year, 80 new members were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame during a celebration Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” said Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director, in a news release. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.
“As a result of these volunteers’ years of service and leadership to Illinois 4-H,” Barnard said, “the program they love will continue to create wonderful opportunities for the young people whose lives it touches.”