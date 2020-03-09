Those in attendance at the annual Iroquois County Republican Women's Club luncheon Monday were urged to vote and support Republican values.
State Rep. Tony McCombie was the guest speaker. She represents northwest Illinois in the 71st District.
McCombie was a city alderperson and mayor of Savannah before being elected to the state legislature.
She talked about her first term in state office.
"My first three years in office, I'm starting my fourth year, have been pretty challenging but very rewarding," she said. "It's been wonderful to see the many different opportunities and happenings not only going on in my district, but around the state of Illinois. Like your representative (Tom Bennett), one of the businesses state representatives in Illinois, I visit area chambers, businesses, schools, hospitals, and I regularly speak with residents,with community leaders, with educational leaders, I sponsor and attend fundraising events and causes, and with the help of my office, we have in a short period of time, solved over 350 constituent issues. I've been very proud to do that."
She said the 71st District is a border district - 25 miles south of Wisconsin and right across the Mississippi River from Iowa.
"I live in a district that understand where residents do have choices of where they live, where they are going to raise their families, where they are going to shop and where they are going to work," she said. "A district where businesses have a choice to locate, a choice to relocate and a choice to grow somewhere else."
Last week, she said, a community on the border with Iowa lost a business to that state. The business will relocate to a 100,000 square foot building in Iowa and provide 134 jobs there "rather than growing on their current site in Fulton, Illinois," she said. "I spoke to the president about that and he state its because of the political environment in Illinois and how hard it is to do business here. It's very disheartening.
"The Democrat majority has pushed bad policy for decades; literally for decades. And I believe, like you all believe, that we know the people of Illinois truly have had enough. Some of the challenges I've had to go through: my first year I walked into a 12 month budget impasse that went 16 months long and ended badly for us all with a 32 percent income tax hike. My second year, conservatives were beat up, moderates were beat up and the voters unfortunately gave up. We lost seven seats in the House. We lost two seats in the Senate and we lost two congressional seats. My third year and as I start my fourth year, we are dealing with an administration that does not consider the entire state of Illinois. A governor that has actually kept his promise to be the most progressive governor in the nation. (Gov. J.B.) Pritzker signed 599 new bills his first year. To give reference of that, in the last couple of years we signed only 380 bills in 2017, 334 in 2018, in comparison to his 599. Many of those bills costing us millions of dollars with truly no path on how we are going to pay for them.
"As you can all imagine, it's going to be paid for by us. And he's already putting forth a budget for next year that has over $1 billion of new spending because of the income tax increase that he's going to try to get us to vote for in November.
"Pritzker crafted and passed the largest budget in Illinois history at $40.6 billion and a $45 billion capital bill. I find it odd that we hear how broke Illinois is and its not because of four decades of bad management, it's because of our past Republican governor, which is crazy to think about."
She said he has "attacked women, our families, life by expanding abortion while removing parental consent, and making us pay for somebody's choice. Pritzker increased the minimum wage across the state to $15 an hour. Supposedly that's a living wage, I'm not sure by who's definition that's a living wage, but rather than consider a regional approach, which probably would have had all of us on that, he'd rather add to the political rhetoric and pass $15 across the board, which will end up destroying a lot of small businesses. And guess who didn't get a raise? Seniors. And seniors' cost are going to go up because the only way to pay for an increase in the minimum wage is increase our costs in our services."
McCombie said urged everyone to get educated about the issues. "Pritzker asked to open up the Constitution. No, you might want to think it's for the fair maps, the independent mapping we've all heard about, but no, it's about the income tax and changing how we tax our income. The Democrat majority passed his agenda and it's up to us to squash it in November. I ask all over you to get very educated on it, and remember this point. They keep taking about only the top one percent is going to be taxed. We're just voting on a question to change how we tax. We're not voting on the rates. They did give a vote of proposal on rates in Springfield, but there's guarantee that's going to be the case. I'm going to guess that they are going to be a lot higher, because another representative Bob Martwick who is now a senator, had his own rates in a proposed bill that was filed and they were twice as high as what was proposed in Springfield that Tom and I had voted no on."
McCombie said trying to fix the budget issue without fixing anything structural won't work. "If you think about how the rates are structured, and it's not going to help the poor, they are still getting taxed. It's not going to help the middle working class. But it's going to tax those that actually can leave the state. New York has already said that out loud, a state that some how Illinois wants to model after, that it's not working there, and that they now have a budget deficit because the people that can pay the bill have actually left because they can afford to leave or put their money in accounts like our governor has in other places where you don't have to be taxed for it.
"I ask that you continue to lobby against this and remind people that the rates are not what we are voting on," she said.
The state has pension debt of about $134 billion and a back log of bills of $7.58 billion. She said the state also refinanced $6 billion of backlogged bills. "That's still a bill we have," she said noting that the taxpayers will pay $7.4 billion to pay off.
McCombie said there are bills from Democrats that challenge the Second Amendment ("literally every day"), bills that take away parental rights, and then forcing vaccination on our children for sexually transmitted diseases. A bill that would outlaw gas powered leaf blowers "could pass. We have 44 members in the House out of 118. They don't need one vote to pass anything they want. Just think about that. That is a start of other small gas powered lawn mowers, motorcycles. This is something that will just carry on because they start small and they want more and more."
She said a bill to outlaw plastic straw is proposed. "We know plastic bags are bad. That's not the question. But rather than tell us how to live our lives, why not just incentivize us to not use those items or come up with a different idea rather than just tell us one more thing they are going to take away from us.
"The biggie I'm finding this year is the governor's view on criminal justice reform. I think everybody here in the room can agree that everybody deserves a second chance and if you've served your time, you've served your time. We need to have folks out there to help those folks build them up. But the governor's idea is not my idea of criminal justice reform. His idea is literally and truly an attack on law enforcement, making them the villains. It's about no penalties, no jail time. It's no cash bail. Decriminalizing drugs. So now we've opened up recreational marijuana with automatic expungement but now there's truly a bill and the ACLU is fighting very hard for it that decriminalizes cocaine, heroine, meth, acid, mushrooms. And then, to top that off, we're going to raise the threshold on theft."
"We can only move our state forward and get our state out of this mess by actually having the courage to pass comprehensive structural and political reform. It's not that hard and these aren't big bills that can completely change our political landscape. We can't don't hat with 44 seats in the House and 19 in the Senate. Republicans must have a bigger voice in Springfield. We must win more seats."
She commended those in the room who support their local Republicans. "We need to be the party that's going to say no and give an option of a resolution on how we fix it," she said.
Less government, middle class, women, families, our most vulnerable and growth are some of the things the Republican stands for, she said.
"We have here in Illinois the most abundant natural resources," she said. Agriculture is an important part of the state's economy, bringing in 75 percent of the economy.
She said Illinois has much to offer the nation. She said that people should get educated on the issues, debate things with kindness and respectability, and tell the truth.
She encouraged people to be involved. Run for office. "Don't let a seat not have a Republican in it," she said. "Together we can define and set goals and objectives."
Putting forth the effort will be of benefit, she said.
"We can't always control the outcomes but we 100 percent can control the effort we put in."