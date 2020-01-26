COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Juan A. Perez, 23, Gilman, Jan. 17. According to police reports, Perez was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Timothy W. Anderson, 59, Cissna Park, Jan. 17. According to police reports, Anderson was wanted on an outstay ding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for bad checks. He was taken to the Iroquois county Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Angela Morgan, 34, Watseka, Jan. 22. According to police reports, Morgan was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for writ of body attachment. Morgan was warren of her warrant and turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from Benton County, Indiana, Jan. 22 with David Williams, 28, Fowler, Indiana. According to police reports, Williams was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine less than five grams. Williams was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.