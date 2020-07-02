The Iroquois County Opioid Epidemic Coalition continues to meet and work on different ways to help the community.
The group met recently via an online meeting application because of social distancing due to novel coronavirus.
Facilitator Susan Wynn Bence said that she and Bill Kirby, who facilitates the similar opioid group in Ford County took part in the National Drug Control Policy’s COVID-19 call for rural stakeholders, which was on June 2. She said there were many people who spoke on that call and a lot of useful information was presented.
Bence said there are a number of resources that rural agencies can use. “There’s some grant opportunities,” she said. “You can get on the federal agencies lists, so they send you updates.
“The thing I took away from it the most is they are now going to do a launch of a website similar to the resource book they did,” she said. The Rural Community Tool Box website launched with resources that rural communities can use and it goes in hand with the community resource guide. That website is ruralcommunitytoolbox.org.
“I think it’s great that they are concentrating on rural,” she said. “We’ve got to keep up the pressure so not all of the resources and efforts go to big cities. There’s more rural areas than there are cities.”
Bence said several of the local recover programs have been reaching out to those in need on a personal basis because of COVID-19. The groups are going to start meeting as social distancing from the state guidelines allows.
The group talked about breaking into working groups that would focus on specific issues. Bence suggested transportation, workforce development, faith based resources, and prevention/education as working groups to start.
Bence said in particular, transportation is an issue in this area for a number of reasons. “I would love to do a working group on that. We could see if we could better our transportation services all the way around,” she said, “every thing from getting people to the grocery store, to getting them to mental health services, to the doctor’s office. I think there’s a lot more we can do with the community.”
She said the workforce development group would also be important. “For our folks in recovery, of course, it’s hard for them to get jobs. I think we can come up with some kind of plan.” She said there are entry level jobs that could be available that would help those in need.
A faith based resources working group would benefit many people, too. “I think there’s a lot more our community can do,” Bence said.
The prevention/education working group would focus on helping people become educated to what is happening with the opioid epidemic.
The next two meeting dates scheduled for the group are July 15 and Aug. 19.