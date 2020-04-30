Five more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Iroquois County Public Health Department Thursday afternoon.
That takes the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 34. There are still 12 people who have recovered and are out of isolation.
The latest cases are a male in his 60s, a female in her 60s, a male in his 80s, a male in his 30s and a female in her 50s,
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the
Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics,” reads the information from the health department.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory
confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a minimum of seven days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved.
“These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under
investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“Please continue to comply with the Gubernatorial Executive Order to Shelter at Home, as well as practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus.
“While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”