Heritage Farms—farmed by Ralph, David and Scott Johnson of rural Watseka — has recently been honored by the National Society Descendants of American Farmers with a Certificate of Recognition for their contribution to farming.
The main farm has been in the family since 1852, and now the family farms about 3,000 acres, according to information provided. The Johnsons are being recognized by the society for their service and giving to the community and honored for their dedication and contributions in making this country the bread basket of the world.
Founded in 2019, the National Society Descendants of American Farmers is a non-profit, non-political organization which honors American farmer ancestors. Membership is open to men, women and children who are lineal descendants of a farmer living within the present boundaries of continental United States of America between July 4, 1776—December 31, 1900.
The society honors its American Farmer Ancestors by awarding higher education scholarships to students in agriculture related fields. To date, scholarships amounting to more than $20,000 have been given.
To educate, preserve and increase the knowledge of the history of early American farmers is a mission of the society. NSDOAF recognizes and honors America’s farmers—past, present and future. A “farmer” is someone engaged in varying capacities in the agricultural industry, including but not limited to farmer, rancher, farmhand or a person who owned a farm. Holding another occupation at the same time does not prevent that ancestor from being a “farmer” when necessary requirements are met.
Nancy Gillfillan, of rural Putnam, is the Illinois Ambassador and liaison between the national society and Illinois members. For further information, visit: nsdoaf.com or call (815)-303-1034 or email: gillfill@frontier.com.