The Iroquois County Fair has been canceled for this year.
The fair board, like many who are trying to plan annual events around the state, has been keeping up on the latest information from the state with regard to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
The information stating that the fair has been canceled for this year, came from a prepared statement Tuesday morning signed by the members of the fair board.
“The Iroquois County Fair always strives to maintain the highest standard of safety and responsibility for you, our ‘fair family’,” the statement begins.
“2020 has been unprecedented in the effects that have been felt all over the world due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Iroquois County Fair Board has painfully reached a decision to best serve our fair families. The decision wasn’t made lightly. After many painstaking hours weighing the pros and cons, the fair board has decided that for your safety we have found it necessary to cancel the 2020 Iroquois County Fair.
“The decision was made in the interest of you — our numerous volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, sponsors and all of you that faithfully support our fair.
“Your safety lies heavily on our minds and is the first and utmost reason we have reached this decision.
“Please know that we are already working on the 2021 Iroquois County Fair. We will be starving to make our 60th anniversary fair one that everyone will enjoy.
“We are moving the fair up one day in 2021 to begin the fair on Tuesday, July 20, and ending on Sunday, July 25, so we look forward to sharing our updated schedule with you as soon as possible.
“We truly are ‘all in this together’. Stay safe and God bless.”