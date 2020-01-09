Iroquois County is making its strides to becoming NextGen 9-1-1 compliant.
At Wednesday evening’s Emergency Telephones Systems Board (ETSB) meeting a GIS mapping bid and a recording software quote were approved to allow 9-1-1 director Eric Raymond to write the costs in a grant to get them paid by outside sources.
The board approved Bruce Harris and Associates’ bid of $85,570 for the GIS mapping. It was this company which set up GIS mapping for the county board and its offices several years ago.
It wasn’t the low bid, which was $58,042 from Geo Comm, but the board members decided “price wise and it having dealt with the county before” Bruce Harris and Associates was the best choice. Other bids received were $122,125 from Cloud Point Geographics and $135,000 from Data Mark International.
The mapping will add the layers of road center mapping, address points, provisioning, public safety boundary points and police/fire/EMS boundaries, all in order to make the county compliant for NextGen 9-1-1. The company can add layers such as cell phone towers, interstates, water bodies, fire hydrants, mile markers and parcels in the future, and at an additional cost.
The recording system quote of $19,985 from Nelson was approved. This company the county’s 9-1-1 center has worked with in the past, said Raymond.
He said the bid will be for new hardware and screen recording, the later something Raymond said he’s wanted to add to what the county’s been using. There were also quotes from SHI and Nice, but Raymond suggested the Nelson quote.
These two figures can now be put into the grant he’s writing for NextGen 9-1-1 expenses, which is due Feb. 3.
The board took care of two bylaws matters.
First, he said county board chairman John Shure recommended the ETSB bylaws match the county codebook in saying that ETSB members are placed by the county board chairman alone. In the bylaws it states the board members are sat “with the advice and consent of the Iroquois County Board”. This was taken out.
Finally, Raymond said the bylaws needed a revision on the time of the ETSB meetings, as they were moved last year to 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before the county board meeting, which is the second Tuesday of the month.
The board members noted in the ETSB bylaws Shure will need to look at who is on the board, making sure each area is represented appropriately. There’s supposed to be one representative from the county’s fire departments, EMS, police, county board, and public at-large.
Another matter taken care of by the board is increasing the cyber security policy. Myron Munyon with Compass Insurance is insured, and the forensics and credit of breaches is at $50,000. He told board members an average cost has been seen at $225 per file per breach. He said a large breach in Atlanta cost the city $500,000.
He board asked Raymond his suggestion on how much it should have for coverage. The costs quoted were $50 annually for $100,000, $150 annually for $250,000 and $275 annually for $500,000.
Raymond said he thought the county should have the extra insurance, especially as there is sensitive information stored in its databases. It’s connected to the sheriff’s department. “There are multiple firewalls that a hacker would need to breach”, and there’s information like Social Security numbers and fingerprints in the systems. Information from every single incident — fender bender to felonies — are stored.
As for what the county would need, “It’s hard to put a figure on it. Every incident is different,” said Munyon. He said every incident has a different amount of data attached.
And, Raymond said, the county has records that go back many years.
The board went with the $150 annually for the extra $250,000 protection.
Board member Greg Conrad suggested to Raymond that the county’s data bases be gone through, and what’s not needed should be deleted. He said information archived on the network should be taken off and put on a separate external drive. “Purge what’s not needed, only what’s needed for compliance should be kept.”