Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency has received a commodity flow study, and now work begins to train agencies on how to manage the findings in the case of an emergency.
Eric Ceci, EMA coordinator, said the report, created by American Environmental, was presented to the Local Emergency Planning Committee. It reviewed the hazardous materials which are taken over roads and railways in Iroquois County.
“It gives us a better idea of what types of hazardous materials travel through Iroquois County,” he said.
The main finding was “flammable liquids”, which is an official hazmat label and can include all flammable liquids: gas, diesel, crude oil, paint. He said emergency officials respond to all flammable liquid emergency about the same.
Also found in the report were gases, poisons, corrosives and oxidizers.
There were three spots in Iroquois County watched: Interstate 57 at the Gilman exit, the west intersection of Routes 24 and 1 in Watseka, and the intersection of Route 49 and 45/52. He said this is just a “handful” of spots. “If we watched every road in Iroquois County it would take an army.”
Having this information gives emergency management an idea of what to keep trained for, Ceci said.
The LEPC is expected to meet in November and the committee members will have an idea of what places emergency training should be done, he said. There are schools and residents home, for example, in the area of the paths of transportation.
He said he will be working on coordinating hazmat training for first responders and other emergency officials.
Training shouldn’t be done for just those who are in the paths. Everyone should be aware and have a part in the planning in the case of an emergency, he said.
Ceci said, “I’m very happy to have this information. Transporting hazardous materials across the nation is important to the economy, we don’t want to stifle it.
It’s just about being better prepared in the case of an accident."