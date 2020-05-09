People in Iroquois County are adhering to social distancing guidelines and many agencies are working together to help combat the spread of the virus.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci had that message at the Thursday afternoon press conference.
He said his agency is “dedicated to ensuring the prevention, protection, respond, recovery and mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” with objectives that “have been to support the local health infrastructure and enable the first responders.”
The agency an emergency operations center March 16, with members of several community agencies meeting in person. Once that first meeting took place, the center has continued to be active, he said, but has hosted virtual meetings every day for the first four-and-a-half weeks and three days a week for the last three-and-a-half weeks. Members of the Iroquois County Public Health Department, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, long-term care facilities, EMS, fire and police departments, 911, workforce development, Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure and other organizations have been meeting. “These meetings give all players situational awareness, and allow agencies to bring forth issue or questions for collective responses and solutions,” he said.
Ceci said the agency has been making sure all other groups have the resources they need, particularly when it comes to personal protective equipment. The county has received 10 shipments of supplies from the state. Some supplies were requested by his agency, Ceci said, and others were from the state emergency operations center. Whiskey Acres Distilling Company has donated alcohol antiseptic to the county EMA and Ceci said his agency has also been hosting a PPE donation drive at the Iroquois County Youth Center in Watseka every week from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
He said there have been 120 resource exchanges to date and that his agency has distributed items to hospitals, medical providers, long term care facilities, emergency responders and other agencies. Those items include 10 coveralls, 15 face shields, 400 gloves, 1,750 goggles, 450 gowns, 13,972 hand sanitzer packets, 636 pints of alcohol antiseptic, 141 infection control kits, 1.055 N95 masks, 438 KN95 masks, 6,425 surgical masks and 11 thermometers.
He said the pandemic is not yet over and that everyone is working together. “We are far from finished with this disaster, and the only way is through,” he said. “These conditions understandably create dread and anxiety in our hearts, but hope can be found in the actions of our medical staff, emergency responders, food providers, cleaners, and other critics workers that are working to keep us safe,” he said.