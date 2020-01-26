Iroquois County Clerk Lisa L. Fancher has announced that early voting for Iroquois County registered voters who are voting in the March 17 Primary Election will be in the county clerk’s office in Watseka.
Early voting will be on or near Feb. 6 to March 16, week days, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., according to information provided by Fancher. It will also be available from 8;30 a.m.-noon March 14.
This early voting site serves all 37 precincts.
Iroquois County offices will be closed Feb. 12 and Feb. 17.