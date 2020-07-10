The Iroquois County total of laboratory confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is at 173.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting as of July 10 that it has received 3,662 test results for COVID-19. Of those, 3,489 have been negative. The 173rd case is a male in his 70s.
Of the 173 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 152 have recovered and have been released from isolation, zero are hospitalized, 16 remain isolated at home and five have passed away. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses,” reads the press release.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. All individuals under health department mandated isolation or quarantine are monitored daily until released. This situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.”
The state website, https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, provides zip code level information on confirmed positive CODI-19 cases. In Iroquois County, those numbers include: Clifton, 60927, with 54 cases; Chebanse, 60922, with 20 cases; Ashkum 60911, with 11 cases; Danforth, 60930, with seven cases; Gilman, 60938, with with nine cases; Crescent City, 60928, with seven cases; Wtseka, 60970, with 22 cases; Donovan, 60931, with six cases; Beaverville, 60912, with six cases; Milford, 60953, with six cases; and Onarga, 60955, with 16 cases.
Information about long-term care facilities in with positive cases can be found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. In Iroquois County those include: Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath with 50 outbreak reported cases and four deaths and Prairieview Lutheran Homes with three outbreak reported cases.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/,” reads the press release.